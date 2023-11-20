George Weston (WN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st.

George Weston Trading Up 0.2 %

George Weston stock opened at C$164.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$144.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$153.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their target price on George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$214.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.17.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

