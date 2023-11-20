Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.49% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,463,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 402,526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,902,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,199,000 after purchasing an additional 378,187 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

