Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWR opened at $71.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

