Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 94,424 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,424 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Knowles worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Knowles by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.62. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

