Guess? (GES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guess? to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:GES opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Guess?

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess? in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Guess?

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.