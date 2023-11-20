Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $86,847,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 56.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,979,000 after acquiring an additional 442,787 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hexcel

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.