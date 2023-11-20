Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG) Insider Simon Holden Buys 50,000 Shares

Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG – Get Free Report) insider Simon Holden purchased 50,000 shares of Hipgnosis Songs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($45,437.80).

Hipgnosis Songs Stock Down 2.5 %

LON SONG opened at GBX 73.58 ($0.90) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £890.32 million, a PE ratio of -1,258.33 and a beta of 0.26. Hipgnosis Songs has a 52 week low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 99 ($1.22). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Hipgnosis Songs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Hipgnosis Songs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,333.33%.

Hipgnosis Songs Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

