Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Howmet Aerospace worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.