Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,665 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

