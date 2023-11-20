Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INGR opened at $103.18 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

