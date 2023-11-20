Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Holdings Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PMAR opened at $34.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $434.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.