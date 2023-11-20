Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $34,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

