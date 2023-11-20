IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 125.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,581 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $204.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

