iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $28,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SOXX opened at $515.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.83 and its 200-day moving average is $484.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $336.15 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.