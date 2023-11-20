iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Silver Trust worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $21.75 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.