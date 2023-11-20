Jack in the Box (JACK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.