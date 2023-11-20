Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $847,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $103.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

