Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after buying an additional 3,327,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after buying an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

