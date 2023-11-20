Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,407 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.24% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,016,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 148.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 146,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,281,000 after buying an additional 87,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $149.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $360.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

