Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $2.29 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $12,314,468,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 140.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.