Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.27% of Kemper worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kemper by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Kemper Stock Up 1.3 %

KMPR stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -20.95%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.