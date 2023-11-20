Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $253.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.84 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.92%. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 1.7 %
Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $10.13.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
