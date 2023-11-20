Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $253.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.84 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.92%. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 1.7 %

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.