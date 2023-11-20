Kohl’s (KSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY24 guidance at $2.10-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.10-$2.70 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KSS opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after acquiring an additional 790,403 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $201,401,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

