Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $123,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $966,128.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,605 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $58.07 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.