Laurentian Reiterates “C$13.00” Price Target for Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Laurentian set a C$13.00 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research set a C$13.97 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

AI stock opened at C$10.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.56, a current ratio of 106.75 and a quick ratio of 102.54. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$459.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

