Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Post by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Post by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Post by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Post by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

