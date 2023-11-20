Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,301. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

SWKS opened at $94.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

