Lido Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in QuantumScape by 1.9% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 141,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 157.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

QuantumScape Trading Up 3.1 %

QS stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 5.23.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $485,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,308 shares of company stock worth $1,650,955. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

