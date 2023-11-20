Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 240,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $106.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,861,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,484.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,861,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,720 shares of company stock worth $862,540 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

