Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 285.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 778,377 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Progress Software stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $62.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,314 shares in the company, valued at $173,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $78,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,816 shares of company stock worth $440,212 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

