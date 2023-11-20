Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,618,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.9 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $147.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

