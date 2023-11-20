Medtronic (MDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Medtronic has set its FY24 guidance at $5.08-5.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $5.08-$5.16 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MDT opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

