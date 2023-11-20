Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 625.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 819,793 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 33.3% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 16.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 323,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 667,433 shares in the company, valued at $22,986,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,986,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 968,337 shares of company stock worth $28,155,257. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of U opened at $29.20 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Several research firms have commented on U. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

