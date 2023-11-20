Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

