Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

