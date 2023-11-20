Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $124.11 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average of $124.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

