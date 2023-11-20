Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $33,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,015 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 2.4 %

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.