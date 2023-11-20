Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $43,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

