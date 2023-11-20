Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Lowered to C$73.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.14.

Metro stock opened at C$70.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. Metro has a 1 year low of C$68.14 and a 1 year high of C$78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

