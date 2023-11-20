MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.98% of MGM Resorts International worth $151,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 270.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 86,477 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MGM shares. HSBC started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $39.80 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

