MINISO Group (MNSO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

MINISO Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on MINISO Group

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.