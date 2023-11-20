Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 43,295 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 43,295 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of 3M worth $32,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

NYSE MMM opened at $95.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

