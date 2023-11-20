Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,032 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 74,367 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $35,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.53 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

