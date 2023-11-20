Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,842 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of SPS Commerce worth $30,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $42,215,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,862,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,902 shares of company stock worth $4,915,416 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $172.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.66 and a 52-week high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.43.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

