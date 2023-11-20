Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $35.72 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Global Payments worth $35,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after buying an additional 187,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698,913 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.46.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.05 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

