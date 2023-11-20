Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,006 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 505.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AA opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.