Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $330,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $71.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.72. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

