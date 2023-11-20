Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $349,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

PKG stock opened at $155.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $159.25.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

