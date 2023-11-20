Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

