Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $103.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.13. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.